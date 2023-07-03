Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

The 36-month beta value for SYTA is also noteworthy at 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SYTA is $0.61, The public float for SYTA is 32.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.35% of that float. The average trading volume of SYTA on July 03, 2023 was 5.00M shares.

SYTA) stock’s latest price update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA)’s stock price has dropped by -5.88 in relation to previous closing price of 0.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -41.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SYTA’s Market Performance

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has seen a -41.51% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -39.56% decline in the past month and a -71.23% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.12% for SYTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -42.22% for SYTA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -68.42% for the last 200 days.

SYTA Trading at -49.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.85%, as shares sank -49.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYTA fell by -41.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0915. In addition, Siyata Mobile Inc. saw -64.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SYTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-247.43 for the present operating margin

+3.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siyata Mobile Inc. stands at -236.03. Equity return is now at value -174.20, with -113.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.