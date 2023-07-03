Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Panbela T...

Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA)

The 36-month beta value for PBLA is also noteworthy at 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PBLA is $23.50, which is $28.37 above than the current price. The public float for PBLA is 1.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.15% of that float. The average trading volume of PBLA on July 03, 2023 was 223.70K shares.

PBLA) stock’s latest price update

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA)’s stock price has soared by 10.05 in relation to previous closing price of 2.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PBLA’s Market Performance

PBLA’s stock has risen by 2.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -65.94% and a quarterly drop of -81.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.60% for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -48.68% for PBLA’s stock, with a -97.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PBLA Trading at -75.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.75%, as shares sank -63.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBLA rose by +2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.28. In addition, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. saw -97.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBLA

The total capital return value is set at -363.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -949.65. Equity return is now at value 781.10, with -442.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

In summary, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

