The price-to-earnings ratio for On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) is above average at 108.20x. The 36-month beta value for ONON is also noteworthy at 2.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ONON is $30.88, which is $1.69 above than the current price. The public float for ONON is 189.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.49% of that float. The average trading volume of ONON on July 03, 2023 was 4.67M shares.

ONON) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) has jumped by 4.40 compared to previous close of 31.61. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/07/22 that The 100% Recyclable Running Shoe That’s Only Available by Subscription

ONON’s Market Performance

ONON’s stock has risen by 10.89% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.22% and a quarterly rise of 7.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.11% for On Holding AG The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.45% for ONON’s stock, with a simple moving average of 43.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONON stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ONON by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ONON in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $33 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

ONON Trading at 8.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +21.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON rose by +10.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.90. In addition, On Holding AG saw 92.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.96 for the present operating margin

+52.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at +4.72. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.

Conclusion

In summary, On Holding AG (ONON) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.