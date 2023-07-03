Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Latch Inc. (LTCH)

The 36-month beta value for LTCH is also noteworthy at 1.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LTCH is $2.50, which is $4.11 above than the current price. The public float for LTCH is 128.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.15% of that float. The average trading volume of LTCH on July 03, 2023 was 884.84K shares.

The stock of Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) has increased by 13.01 when compared to last closing price of 1.23.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LTCH’s Market Performance

Latch Inc. (LTCH) has experienced a 3.73% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 39.00% rise in the past month, and a 85.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.28% for LTCH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.07% for LTCH’s stock, with a 54.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTCH stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for LTCH by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LTCH in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $1.15 based on the research report published on July 25th of the previous year 2022.

LTCH Trading at 41.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.45%, as shares surge +34.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +100.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTCH rose by +3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2365. In addition, Latch Inc. saw 95.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-326.49 for the present operating margin

-14.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Latch Inc. stands at -402.13. The total capital return value is set at -41.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.81.

Based on Latch Inc. (LTCH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Latch Inc. (LTCH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.