Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) is above average at 21.76x. The 36-month beta value for HPE is also noteworthy at 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HPE is $17.45, which is $0.38 above than the current price. The public float for HPE is 1.28B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.35% of that float. The average trading volume of HPE on July 03, 2023 was 13.02M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HPE) stock’s latest price update

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.90 compared to its previous closing price of 16.65. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/31/23 that HP Enterprise Stock Slides as Revenue Comes in Light

HPE’s Market Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) has seen a 1.69% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.50% gain in the past month and a 6.87% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for HPE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.28% for HPE’s stock, with a 11.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HPE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HPE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $18 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2023.

HPE Trading at 11.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +14.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPE rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.37. In addition, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company saw 5.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPE starting from Hotard Justin, who sale 10,227 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Jun 15. After this action, Hotard Justin now owns 0 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, valued at $173,859 using the latest closing price.

Cox Jeremy, the SVP Controller and CTO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, sale 9,161 shares at $17.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Cox Jeremy is holding 615 shares at $155,737 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.54 for the present operating margin

+31.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stands at +3.09. The total capital return value is set at 5.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.92. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), the company’s capital structure generated 67.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.43. Total debt to assets is 23.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In summary, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.