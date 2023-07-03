An In-Depth Look at Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) Stock Performance

The stock of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has seen a 14.53% increase in the past week, with a 26.38% gain in the past month, and a 11.40% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.83% for JMIA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.54% for JMIA’s stock, with a -6.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JMIA is 2.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is $3.00, which is $0.34 above the current market price. The public float for JMIA is 100.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.85% of that float. On July 03, 2023, JMIA’s average trading volume was 1.71M shares.

JMIA) stock’s latest price update

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA)’s stock price has plunge by 7.16relation to previous closing price of 3.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 14.53% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of JMIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JMIA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for JMIA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for JMIA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2021.

JMIA Trading at 19.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JMIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares surge +11.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JMIA rose by +13.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.46. In addition, Jumia Technologies AG saw 14.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JMIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.15 for the present operating margin

+53.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jumia Technologies AG stands at -107.37. The total capital return value is set at -73.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.54. Equity return is now at value -96.90, with -55.30 for asset returns.

Based on Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), the company’s capital structure generated 7.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.33. Total debt to assets is 4.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.61.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.