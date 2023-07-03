Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is above average at 21.83x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 47 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is $980.20, which is $55.19 above the current market price. The public float for BABA is 2.56B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BABA on July 03, 2023 was 20.93M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BABA) stock’s latest price update

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.24 in comparison to its previous close of 83.55, however, the company has experienced a -1.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 05/31/23 that China Stocks Alibaba, Didi Are Moving After Factory Slump Worsens

BABA’s Market Performance

BABA’s stock has fallen by -1.85% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.78% and a quarterly drop of -19.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.40% for Alibaba Group Holding Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.62% for BABA’s stock, with a -5.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BABA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BABA stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for BABA by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BABA in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $98 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2023.

BABA Trading at -2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BABA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +0.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BABA fell by -1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.50. In addition, Alibaba Group Holding Limited saw -5.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BABA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.86 for the present operating margin

+36.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alibaba Group Holding Limited stands at +8.35. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.