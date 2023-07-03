Alcoa Corporation (AA) Stock Records -18.75% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, AA stock has gone up by 3.32%, with a monthly gain of 6.97% and a quarterly plunge of -18.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.64% for Alcoa Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.90% for AA’s stock, with a -20.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.43.

The public float for AA is 175.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.84% of that float. On July 03, 2023, the average trading volume of AA was 4.46M shares.

AA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) has increased by 0.50 when compared to last closing price of 33.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $33 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

AA Trading at -4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AA rose by +3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.65. In addition, Alcoa Corporation saw -25.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AA starting from Harvey Roy Christopher, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $51.34 back on Feb 08. After this action, Harvey Roy Christopher now owns 950,140 shares of Alcoa Corporation, valued at $1,540,170 using the latest closing price.

Bacchi Renato, the EVP & CSIO of Alcoa Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $53.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Bacchi Renato is holding 59,567 shares at $535,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AA

Equity return is now at value -15.80, with -5.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alcoa Corporation (AA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.