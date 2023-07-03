Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.82 in comparison to its previous close of 0.40, however, the company has experienced a -5.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) is $5.00, which is $6.64 above the current market price. The public float for AEMD is 22.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEMD on July 03, 2023 was 909.06K shares.

AEMD’s Market Performance

AEMD stock saw an increase of -5.29% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.51% and a quarterly increase of -4.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.14% for Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.23% for AEMD’s stock, with a -20.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEMD Trading at -0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.99%, as shares surge +16.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEMD fell by -5.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3616. In addition, Aethlon Medical Inc. saw 30.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AEMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2072.05 for the present operating margin

+53.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aethlon Medical Inc. stands at -2094.89. Equity return is now at value -71.60, with -61.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.