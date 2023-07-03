Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) Stock Faces 26.93% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) has seen a -23.40% decrease in the past week, with a 208.77% gain in the past month, and a 139.37% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 49.77% for AHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.34% for AHI’s stock, with a 84.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ: AHI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) by analysts is $3.00, which is -$0.89 below the current market price. The public float for AHI is 7.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.86% of that float. On July 03, 2023, the average trading volume of AHI was 1.44M shares.

AHI) stock’s latest price update

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ: AHI)’s stock price has gone decline by -22.78 in comparison to its previous close of 4.96, however, the company has experienced a -23.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AHI Trading at 61.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 49.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.93%, as shares surge +193.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +127.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHI fell by -23.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.97. In addition, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. saw 133.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9909.40 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. stands at -11481.18. The total capital return value is set at -341.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -564.66.

Based on Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI), the company’s capital structure generated 19.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 109.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.