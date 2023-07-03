Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) has gone down by -19.86% for the week, with a -19.74% drop in the past month and a -46.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.10% for ADXN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.38% for ADXN’s stock, with a -42.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADXN is 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ADXN is $1.07, The public float for ADXN is 4.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADXN on July 03, 2023 was 490.72K shares.

ADXN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN) has decreased by -17.30 when compared to last closing price of 0.63.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -19.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADXN Trading at -27.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.51%, as shares sank -25.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADXN fell by -19.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6538. In addition, Addex Therapeutics Ltd saw -17.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1420.12 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Addex Therapeutics Ltd stands at -1439.78. The total capital return value is set at -180.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -188.23. Equity return is now at value -239.90, with -145.70 for asset returns.

Based on Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN), the company’s capital structure generated 7.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.06. Total debt to assets is 4.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.