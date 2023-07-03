Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AXDX is 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AXDX is $0.90, The public float for AXDX is 72.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AXDX on July 03, 2023 was 272.05K shares.

The stock price of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) has jumped by 10.96 compared to previous close of 0.73. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AXDX’s Market Performance

AXDX’s stock has risen by 19.26% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.58% and a quarterly rise of 14.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.20% for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.36% for AXDX’s stock, with a -7.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXDX stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AXDX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AXDX in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $5 based on the research report published on March 09th of the previous year 2022.

AXDX Trading at 5.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.14%, as shares surge +16.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXDX rose by +19.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7532. In addition, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. saw 14.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXDX starting from Phillips Jack, who sale 27,262 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Jun 22. After this action, Phillips Jack now owns 536,362 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., valued at $19,356 using the latest closing price.

Phillips Jack, the Chief Executive Officer of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., sale 8,390 shares at $0.90 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Phillips Jack is holding 501,464 shares at $7,551 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-492.51 for the present operating margin

+25.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. stands at -490.06. Equity return is now at value 198.00, with -105.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.