5E Advanced Materials Inc.’s (FEAM) Stock: A -16.55% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (FEAM) has gone down by -28.70% for the week, with a 15.49% rise in the past month and a -38.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.91% for FEAM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.55% for FEAM’s stock, with a -59.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: FEAM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FEAM is 2.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FEAM is $10.00, which is $11.72 above the current price. The public float for FEAM is 35.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FEAM on July 03, 2023 was 282.01K shares.

FEAM stock's latest price update

FEAM Trading at -16.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.55%, as shares surge +8.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FEAM fell by -28.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.94. In addition, 5E Advanced Materials Inc. saw -58.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FEAM starting from SALISBURY DAVID J, who purchase 4,955 shares at the price of $3.96 back on Jun 09. After this action, SALISBURY DAVID J now owns 7,286 shares of 5E Advanced Materials Inc., valued at $19,617 using the latest closing price.

vant Hoff Graham, the Director of 5E Advanced Materials Inc., purchase 4,250 shares at $3.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that vant Hoff Graham is holding 4,250 shares at $16,384 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FEAM

Equity return is now at value -50.60, with -31.90 for asset returns.

Based on 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (FEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.89. Total debt to assets is 0.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.57.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (FEAM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.