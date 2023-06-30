Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (XENE) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) has seen a -5.51% decrease in the past week, with a 0.16% gain in the past month, and a 6.25% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.84% for XENE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.79% for XENE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XENE is 1.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) is $52.54, which is $13.88 above the current market price. The public float for XENE is 59.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.39% of that float. On June 30, 2023, XENE’s average trading volume was 379.33K shares.

XENE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) has decreased by -5.04 when compared to last closing price of 40.47.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XENE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XENE stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for XENE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XENE in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $58 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

XENE Trading at -5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XENE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -0.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XENE fell by -5.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.79. In addition, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -2.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XENE starting from PIMSTONE SIMON N., who sale 31,713 shares at the price of $38.82 back on Jun 01. After this action, PIMSTONE SIMON N. now owns 6,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,231,247 using the latest closing price.

PIMSTONE SIMON N., the Director of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 62,526 shares at $38.70 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that PIMSTONE SIMON N. is holding 6,000 shares at $2,420,051 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.