WisdomTree Inc. (WT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

WisdomTree Inc. (NYSE: WT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.36x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for WisdomTree Inc. (WT) by analysts is $7.81, which is $0.7 above the current market price. The public float for WT is 109.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.60% of that float. On June 30, 2023, the average trading volume of WT was 1.32M shares.

WT) stock’s latest price update

WisdomTree Inc. (NYSE: WT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.04 compared to its previous closing price of 6.86. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WT’s Market Performance

WT’s stock has risen by 1.01% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.64% and a quarterly rise of 21.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.34% for WisdomTree Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.54% for WT’s stock, with a 20.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for WT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $9 based on the research report published on May 15th of the current year 2023.

WT Trading at 3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WT rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.05. In addition, WisdomTree Inc. saw 28.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.15 for the present operating margin

+75.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for WisdomTree Inc. stands at +14.92. The total capital return value is set at 11.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33.

Based on WisdomTree Inc. (WT), the company’s capital structure generated 73.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.41. Total debt to assets is 31.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, WisdomTree Inc. (WT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.