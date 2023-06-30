Whirlpool Corporation’s (WHR) Stock: A 5.16% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) has seen a 4.82% increase in the past week, with a 12.58% gain in the past month, and a 16.09% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for WHR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.16% for WHR’s stock, with a 6.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) is $145.50, which is -$2.63 below the current market price. The public float for WHR is 53.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WHR on June 30, 2023 was 733.33K shares.

WHR) stock’s latest price update

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.90 compared to its previous closing price of 146.67. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/11/23 that Whirlpool Stock Is Upgraded. Cost Cuts Should Drive Margins Higher.

Analysts’ Opinion of WHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WHR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WHR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $160 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

WHR Trading at 8.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +15.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHR rose by +4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $143.14. In addition, Whirlpool Corporation saw 5.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WHR starting from Puente Juan Carlos, who sale 420 shares at the price of $134.16 back on May 26. After this action, Puente Juan Carlos now owns 17,699 shares of Whirlpool Corporation, valued at $56,347 using the latest closing price.

Conley Christopher S, the Vice President and Controller of Whirlpool Corporation, sale 1,535 shares at $147.20 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Conley Christopher S is holding 2,384 shares at $225,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.11 for the present operating margin

+15.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Whirlpool Corporation stands at -7.70. The total capital return value is set at 11.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.57. Equity return is now at value -63.80, with -11.50 for asset returns.

Based on Whirlpool Corporation (WHR), the company’s capital structure generated 350.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.83. Total debt to assets is 47.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 340.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.47 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.