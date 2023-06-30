What Recent Market Trends Mean for Franklin Covey Co.’s (FC) Stock

In the past week, FC stock has gone up by 26.32%, with a monthly gain of 23.79% and a quarterly surge of 2.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.97% for Franklin Covey Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.95% for FC stock, with a simple moving average of 2.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is 34.47x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FC is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Franklin Covey Co. (FC) is $72.00, which is $26.88 above the current market price. The public float for FC is 11.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% of that float. On June 30, 2023, FC’s average trading volume was 95.84K shares.

FC) stock’s latest price update

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 26.28 in relation to its previous close of 35.73. However, the company has experienced a 26.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/07/22 that GameStop, AMC, DraftKings, Starbucks: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of FC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FC stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for FC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FC in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $100 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2022.

FC Trading at 23.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares surge +22.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FC rose by +26.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.52. In addition, Franklin Covey Co. saw -3.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.22 for the present operating margin

+72.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franklin Covey Co. stands at +7.01. The total capital return value is set at 21.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.10. Equity return is now at value 22.60, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Franklin Covey Co. (FC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.46. Total debt to assets is 9.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Franklin Covey Co. (FC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.