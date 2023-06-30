What Recent Market Trends Mean for Exscientia plc’s (EXAI) Stock

The stock of Exscientia plc (EXAI) has gone down by -17.81% for the week, with a -26.41% drop in the past month and a -2.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.59% for EXAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.01% for EXAI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for EXAI is $14.75, which is $9.26 above than the current price. The public float for EXAI is 102.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.38% of that float. The average trading volume of EXAI on June 30, 2023 was 366.57K shares.

EXAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI) has decreased by -8.50 when compared to last closing price of 6.00.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -17.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EXAI Trading at -13.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.76%, as shares sank -28.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAI fell by -17.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.02. In addition, Exscientia plc saw 3.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAI

Equity return is now at value -28.60, with -21.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Exscientia plc (EXAI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.