What Recent Market Trends Mean for Cyteir Therapeutics Inc.’s (CYT) Stock

In the past week, CYT stock has gone up by 39.00%, with a monthly gain of 14.83% and a quarterly surge of 57.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.67% for Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 29.24% for CYT stock, with a simple moving average of 47.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CYT is -0.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT) is $2.67, which is $0.03 above the current market price. The public float for CYT is 31.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% of that float. On June 30, 2023, CYT’s average trading volume was 41.87K shares.

CYT) stock’s latest price update

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 37.55 in relation to its previous close of 1.92. However, the company has experienced a 39.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYT stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for CYT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CYT in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $16 based on the research report published on February 07th of the previous year 2022.

CYT Trading at 23.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.65%, as shares surge +18.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYT rose by +41.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0645. In addition, Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. saw 60.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYT starting from Novo Holdings A/S, who sale 31,978 shares at the price of $1.77 back on Jun 27. After this action, Novo Holdings A/S now owns 3,863,573 shares of Cyteir Therapeutics Inc., valued at $56,687 using the latest closing price.

Novo Holdings A/S, the 10% Owner of Cyteir Therapeutics Inc., sale 8,437 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that Novo Holdings A/S is holding 3,895,551 shares at $15,106 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYT

Equity return is now at value -29.70, with -28.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.