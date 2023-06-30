What Recent Market Trends Mean for Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s (RCUS) Stock

The stock of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) has seen a 2.28% increase in the past week, with a -2.71% drop in the past month, and a 9.20% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.92% for RCUS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.34% for RCUS stock, with a simple moving average of -11.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RCUS is 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RCUS is $43.08, which is $23.37 above the current price. The public float for RCUS is 51.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RCUS on June 30, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

RCUS) stock’s latest price update

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS)’s stock price has plunge by -1.94relation to previous closing price of 20.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.28% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCUS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RCUS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RCUS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $33 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2022.

RCUS Trading at 2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares sank -4.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCUS rose by +2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.94. In addition, Arcus Biosciences Inc. saw -4.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCUS starting from Jarrett Jennifer, who sale 12,437 shares at the price of $19.12 back on Jun 22. After this action, Jarrett Jennifer now owns 381,566 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc., valued at $237,795 using the latest closing price.

Jarrett Jennifer, the Chief Operating Officer of Arcus Biosciences Inc., sale 12,563 shares at $19.35 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Jarrett Jennifer is holding 394,003 shares at $243,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-250.00 for the present operating margin

+87.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcus Biosciences Inc. stands at -238.39. The total capital return value is set at -32.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.83. Equity return is now at value -41.30, with -20.40 for asset returns.

Based on Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS), the company’s capital structure generated 18.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.44. Total debt to assets is 8.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.