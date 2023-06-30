What Recent Market Trends Mean for Ambipar Emergency Response’s (AMBI) Stock

In the past week, AMBI stock has gone up by 30.33%, with a monthly gain of 76.46% and a quarterly surge of 20.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.81% for Ambipar Emergency Response The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 48.58% for AMBI stock, with a simple moving average of 8.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambipar Emergency Response (AMEX: AMBI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AMBI is 2.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% of that float. On June 30, 2023, AMBI’s average trading volume was 76.21K shares.

AMBI) stock’s latest price update

Ambipar Emergency Response (AMEX: AMBI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 16.47 in relation to its previous close of 8.56. However, the company has experienced a 30.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AMBI Trading at 50.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.28%, as shares surge +78.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBI rose by +30.33%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.93. In addition, Ambipar Emergency Response saw 1.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBI

The total capital return value is set at -0.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.10. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.