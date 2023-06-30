Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.80 in relation to its previous close of 220.86. However, the company has experienced a 5.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is above average at 48.18x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.74.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) is $225.45, which is -$2.11 below the current market price. The public float for VMC is 132.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VMC on June 30, 2023 was 797.22K shares.

VMC’s Market Performance

The stock of Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) has seen a 5.34% increase in the past week, with a 14.69% rise in the past month, and a 32.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for VMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.08% for VMC’s stock, with a 26.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VMC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $212 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

VMC Trading at 15.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.45% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +15.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMC rose by +5.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $209.50. In addition, Vulcan Materials Company saw 28.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMC starting from Hill J Thomas, who sale 4,695 shares at the price of $201.79 back on Jun 07. After this action, Hill J Thomas now owns 80,039 shares of Vulcan Materials Company, valued at $947,381 using the latest closing price.

Pigg Randy L., the Vice President and Controller of Vulcan Materials Company, sale 560 shares at $202.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Pigg Randy L. is holding 1,707 shares at $113,366 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.25 for the present operating margin

+21.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vulcan Materials Company stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 9.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.28. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Vulcan Materials Company (VMC), the company’s capital structure generated 66.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.05. Total debt to assets is 31.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.