Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) has gone down by -10.20% for the week, with a -0.21% drop in the past month and a -6.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.95% for VRDN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.97% for VRDN stock, with a simple moving average of -9.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for VRDN is $46.44, which is $22.5 above the current market price. The public float for VRDN is 39.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.29% of that float. The average trading volume for VRDN on June 30, 2023 was 664.05K shares.

VRDN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 23.94, but the company has seen a -10.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRDN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VRDN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VRDN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $51 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

VRDN Trading at -7.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares surge +0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRDN fell by -10.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.47. In addition, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. saw -18.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRDN starting from Meisner Lara, who sale 27 shares at the price of $28.35 back on Jun 16. After this action, Meisner Lara now owns 29,971 shares of Viridian Therapeutics Inc., valued at $765 using the latest closing price.

Meisner Lara, the Chief Legal Officer of Viridian Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,269 shares at $28.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Meisner Lara is holding 29,971 shares at $63,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7579.23 for the present operating margin

+57.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. stands at -7329.23. Equity return is now at value -89.10, with -48.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.