Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for VCYT is at 1.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VCYT is $31.67, which is $5.81 above the current market price. The public float for VCYT is 71.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.62% of that float. The average trading volume for VCYT on June 30, 2023 was 652.64K shares.

VCYT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) has dropped by 0.00 compared to previous close of 25.86. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VCYT’s Market Performance

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) has seen a -2.42% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.70% gain in the past month and a 20.45% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.85% for VCYT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.00% for VCYT’s stock, with a 10.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VCYT Trading at 4.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCYT fell by -2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.12. In addition, Veracyte Inc. saw 8.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCYT starting from Bhanji Muna, who sale 5,893 shares at the price of $26.44 back on Jun 16. After this action, Bhanji Muna now owns 28,514 shares of Veracyte Inc., valued at $155,786 using the latest closing price.

Bhanji Muna, the Director of Veracyte Inc., sale 1,539 shares at $25.91 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Bhanji Muna is holding 24,733 shares at $39,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.68 for the present operating margin

+57.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veracyte Inc. stands at -12.33. The total capital return value is set at -3.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.33. Equity return is now at value -2.80, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Veracyte Inc. (VCYT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.35. Total debt to assets is 1.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.