Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) is $57.58, which is $25.76 above the current market price. The public float for VTYX is 54.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VTYX on June 30, 2023 was 803.45K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

VTYX) stock’s latest price update

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX)’s stock price has dropped by -1.52 in relation to previous closing price of 32.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VTYX’s Market Performance

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) has experienced a -0.56% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.08% drop in the past month, and a -7.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.02% for VTYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.87% for VTYX’s stock, with a -7.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTYX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VTYX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VTYX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $63 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

VTYX Trading at -10.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares sank -7.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTYX fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.32. In addition, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. saw -2.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTYX starting from Sandborn William J., who sale 10,790 shares at the price of $32.70 back on Jun 23. After this action, Sandborn William J. now owns 48,389 shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc., valued at $352,844 using the latest closing price.

Sandborn William J., the of Ventyx Biosciences Inc., sale 3,487 shares at $34.15 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Sandborn William J. is holding 31,175 shares at $119,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTYX

Equity return is now at value -36.90, with -34.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.