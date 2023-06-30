Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.06 in relation to its previous close of 3.35. However, the company has experienced a 16.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) by analysts is $4.60, which is $0.98 above the current market price. The public float for UPLD is 27.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.55% of that float. On June 30, 2023, the average trading volume of UPLD was 475.31K shares.

UPLD’s Market Performance

UPLD’s stock has seen a 16.77% increase for the week, with a 25.26% rise in the past month and a -12.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.54% for Upland Software Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.10% for UPLD’s stock, with a -41.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPLD stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for UPLD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UPLD in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $9 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

UPLD Trading at 8.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares surge +28.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPLD rose by +16.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.36. In addition, Upland Software Inc. saw -49.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPLD starting from MCDONALD JOHN T, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.75 back on Mar 13. After this action, MCDONALD JOHN T now owns 263,738 shares of Upland Software Inc., valued at $47,500 using the latest closing price.

MCDONALD JOHN T, the CEO of Upland Software Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $4.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that MCDONALD JOHN T is holding 253,738 shares at $48,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.95 for the present operating margin

+53.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upland Software Inc. stands at -21.56. The total capital return value is set at -0.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.70. Equity return is now at value -68.90, with -17.90 for asset returns.

Based on Upland Software Inc. (UPLD), the company’s capital structure generated 205.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.29. Total debt to assets is 54.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 203.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.