UP Fintech Holding Limited’s (TIGR) Stock: A -3.28% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has gone up by 5.62% for the week, with a -3.80% drop in the past month and a -10.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.61% for TIGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.28% for TIGR’s stock, with a -20.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Right Now?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TIGR is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for TIGR is $4.15, which is $1.72 above the current price. The public float for TIGR is 90.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TIGR on June 30, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

TIGR) stock’s latest price update

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR)’s stock price has plunge by 0.87relation to previous closing price of 2.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.62% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/28/21 that Chinese Online Broker Shares Dropped After Criticism From Central Bank

Analysts’ Opinion of TIGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TIGR stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for TIGR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TIGR in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $3.80 based on the research report published on May 19th of the previous year 2022.

TIGR Trading at 0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIGR rose by +5.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.00. In addition, UP Fintech Holding Limited saw -14.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.76 for the present operating margin

+83.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for UP Fintech Holding Limited stands at -0.97. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.