Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s (PWSC) Stock

In the past week, PWSC stock has gone down by -1.98%, with a monthly gain of 2.45% and a quarterly plunge of -3.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.83% for PWSC stock, with a simple moving average of -5.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price predicted for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) by analysts is $26.23, which is $7.25 above the current market price. The public float for PWSC is 155.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. On June 30, 2023, the average trading volume of PWSC was 736.05K shares.

PWSC) stock’s latest price update

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC)’s stock price has plunge by -0.84relation to previous closing price of 18.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.98% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PWSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PWSC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PWSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PWSC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

PWSC Trading at -0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWSC fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.98. In addition, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. saw -18.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWSC starting from GULATI HARDEEP, who sale 30,284 shares at the price of $18.82 back on Jun 20. After this action, GULATI HARDEEP now owns 590,642 shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc., valued at $569,945 using the latest closing price.

Shander Eric Ryan, the President, CFO of PowerSchool Holdings Inc., sale 4,885 shares at $18.82 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Shander Eric Ryan is holding 140,786 shares at $91,936 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.49 for the present operating margin

+47.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. stands at -3.30. The total capital return value is set at 0.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.05. Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC), the company’s capital structure generated 60.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.52. Total debt to assets is 20.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.