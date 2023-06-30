Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of HighPeak Energy Inc.’s (HPK) Stock

In the past week, HPK stock has gone down by -4.82%, with a monthly decline of -11.64% and a quarterly plunge of -48.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.52% for HighPeak Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.67% for HPK stock, with a simple moving average of -45.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) Right Now?

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.93x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) by analysts is $29.33, which is $17.49 above the current market price. The public float for HPK is 14.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.24% of that float. On June 30, 2023, the average trading volume of HPK was 320.22K shares.

HPK) stock’s latest price update

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK)’s stock price has plunge by 9.94relation to previous closing price of 10.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.82% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPK stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for HPK by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HPK in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $10 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

HPK Trading at -24.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.00%, as shares sank -4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPK fell by -4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.53. In addition, HighPeak Energy Inc. saw -48.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPK starting from Hollis Michael L., who purchase 9,256 shares at the price of $22.42 back on Nov 18. After this action, Hollis Michael L. now owns 249,887 shares of HighPeak Energy Inc., valued at $207,520 using the latest closing price.

HIGHTOWER JACK, the Chief Executive Officer of HighPeak Energy Inc., purchase 131,539 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that HIGHTOWER JACK is holding 2,906,011 shares at $2,893,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.92 for the present operating margin

+61.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for HighPeak Energy Inc. stands at +28.30. The total capital return value is set at 33.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.94.

Based on HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK), the company’s capital structure generated 60.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.60. Total debt to assets is 30.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.