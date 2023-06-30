Understanding the 9.06% Volatility Levels of Taoping Inc.’s (TAOP) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Taoping Inc. (TAOP) has seen a -14.02% decrease in the past week, with a -9.05% drop in the past month, and a 5.43% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.06% for TAOP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.58% for TAOP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TAOP is 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TAOP is $7.00, The public float for TAOP is 10.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TAOP on June 30, 2023 was 51.83K shares.

TAOP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) has dropped by -7.16 compared to previous close of 0.70. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TAOP Trading at -4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.15%, as shares sank -7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAOP fell by -14.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7008. In addition, Taoping Inc. saw -0.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.06 for the present operating margin

+29.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taoping Inc. stands at -2.40. Equity return is now at value -48.50, with -16.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Taoping Inc. (TAOP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.