Understanding the 6.26% Volatility Levels of Passage Bio Inc.’s (PASG) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) has gone up by 8.77% for the week, with a -6.81% drop in the past month and a -8.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.26% for PASG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.41% for PASG stock, with a simple moving average of -26.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PASG is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for PASG is $8.17, which is $6.39 above than the current price. The public float for PASG is 49.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.61% of that float. The average trading volume of PASG on June 30, 2023 was 241.10K shares.

PASG) stock’s latest price update

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG)’s stock price has increased by 10.64 compared to its previous closing price of 0.82. However, the company has seen a 8.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PASG Trading at -7.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PASG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares sank -5.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PASG rose by +8.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9226. In addition, Passage Bio Inc. saw -34.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PASG starting from ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 575,195 shares at the price of $0.84 back on Jun 28. After this action, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC now owns 8,034,000 shares of Passage Bio Inc., valued at $483,164 using the latest closing price.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of Passage Bio Inc., purchase 617,382 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC is holding 7,458,805 shares at $518,601 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PASG

The total capital return value is set at -47.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.06. Equity return is now at value -60.50, with -49.80 for asset returns.

Based on Passage Bio Inc. (PASG), the company’s capital structure generated 13.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.86. Total debt to assets is 11.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.