Understanding the 3.76% Volatility Levels of Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s (ZETA) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) has gone up by 0.70% for the week, with a -1.59% drop in the past month and a -17.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.76% for ZETA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.04% for ZETA stock, with a simple moving average of -1.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) Right Now?

The public float for ZETA is 136.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.47% of that float. The average trading volume of ZETA on June 30, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

ZETA) stock’s latest price update

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA)’s stock price has increased by 1.76 compared to its previous closing price of 8.50. However, the company has seen a 0.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZETA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZETA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ZETA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZETA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

ZETA Trading at -3.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZETA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZETA rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.81. In addition, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. saw 5.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZETA starting from NIEHAUS ROBERT H, who sale 5,837 shares at the price of $11.04 back on Mar 08. After this action, NIEHAUS ROBERT H now owns 15,246,891 shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp., valued at $64,440 using the latest closing price.

NIEHAUS ROBERT H, the Director of Zeta Global Holdings Corp., sale 7,911 shares at $11.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that NIEHAUS ROBERT H is holding 15,252,728 shares at $87,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZETA

Equity return is now at value -222.90, with -58.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.