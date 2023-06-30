Trading Update: Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Stock Endures 2.49% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) has seen a 6.19% increase in the past week, with a 5.79% gain in the past month, and a 2.86% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for ECVT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.27% for ECVT’s stock, with a 11.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) Right Now?

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ECVT is at 0.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ECVT is $15.25, which is $4.1 above the current market price. The public float for ECVT is 91.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.74% of that float. The average trading volume for ECVT on June 30, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECVT stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for ECVT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ECVT in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $18 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the previous year 2022.

ECVT Trading at 3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +11.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECVT rose by +6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.65. In addition, Ecovyst Inc. saw 25.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECVT starting from INEOS Ltd, who sale 14,000,000 shares at the price of $10.88 back on May 26. After this action, INEOS Ltd now owns 10,731,385 shares of Ecovyst Inc., valued at $152,331,200 using the latest closing price.

CCMP Capital, LP, the 10% Owner of Ecovyst Inc., sale 11,490,444 shares at $9.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that CCMP Capital, LP is holding 0 shares at $114,329,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.43 for the present operating margin

+26.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecovyst Inc. stands at +8.51. The total capital return value is set at 7.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.30. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT), the company’s capital structure generated 129.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.36. Total debt to assets is 48.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.