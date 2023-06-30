Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) is above average at 45.49x. The 36-month beta value for TW is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TW is $83.85, which is $15.81 above than the current price. The public float for TW is 114.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. The average trading volume of TW on June 30, 2023 was 904.87K shares.

TW) stock’s latest price update

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW)’s stock price has plunge by -0.47relation to previous closing price of 68.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.79% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TW’s Market Performance

TW’s stock has fallen by -1.79% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.96% and a quarterly drop of -12.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.64% for Tradeweb Markets Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.98% for TW stock, with a simple moving average of 1.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TW stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TW in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $89 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

TW Trading at -3.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TW fell by -1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.57. In addition, Tradeweb Markets Inc. saw 4.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TW starting from Yared Rana, who sale 567 shares at the price of $71.28 back on Jun 15. After this action, Yared Rana now owns 1,627 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc., valued at $40,416 using the latest closing price.

Yared Rana, the Director of Tradeweb Markets Inc., sale 851 shares at $69.97 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Yared Rana is holding 2,194 shares at $59,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.39 for the present operating margin

+84.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tradeweb Markets Inc. stands at +26.00. The total capital return value is set at 7.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40.

Based on Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.56. Total debt to assets is 0.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.