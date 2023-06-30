Toro Corp.’s (TORO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Toro Corp. (TORO) has gone up by 13.16% for the week, with a 19.08% rise in the past month and a 98.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.17% for TORO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.04% for TORO stock, with a simple moving average of 15.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Toro Corp. (NASDAQ: TORO) Right Now?

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ: TORO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The public float for TORO is 9.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.74% of that float. The average trading volume for TORO on June 30, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

TORO) stock’s latest price update

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ: TORO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.50 in relation to its previous close of 3.60. However, the company has experienced a 13.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TORO Trading at 13.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TORO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares surge +26.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TORO rose by +13.16%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.21. In addition, Toro Corp. saw -66.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TORO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.23 for the present operating margin

+47.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toro Corp. stands at +44.62. The total capital return value is set at 35.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.25.

Based on Toro Corp. (TORO), the company’s capital structure generated 9.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.51. Total debt to assets is 8.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.81.

The receivables turnover for the company is 14.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Toro Corp. (TORO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.