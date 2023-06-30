Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for THTX is 86.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume for THTX on June 30, 2023 was 54.81K shares.

THTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) has decreased by -10.99 when compared to last closing price of 0.91.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

THTX’s Market Performance

THTX’s stock has fallen by -12.89% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.74% and a quarterly rise of 4.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.16% for Theratechnologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.10% for THTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -36.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THTX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for THTX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for THTX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $9 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2022.

THTX Trading at -13.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.25%, as shares sank -14.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THTX fell by -12.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9251. In addition, Theratechnologies Inc. saw -8.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.