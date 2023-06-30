The Volatility of Regis Corporation’s (RGS) Stock: A 11.32% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Regis Corporation (RGS) has gone up by 11.32% for the week, with a 20.41% rise in the past month and a 5.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.44% for RGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.92% for RGS’s stock, with a -2.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RGS is 1.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RGS is 40.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.69% of that float. On June 30, 2023, RGS’s average trading volume was 139.90K shares.

RGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) has increased by 9.26 when compared to last closing price of 1.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a 11.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/30/22 that Supercuts Owner Regis Hires Bankers to Address Debt Maturity

RGS Trading at 10.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, as shares surge +22.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGS rose by +11.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0845. In addition, Regis Corporation saw -3.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.17 for the present operating margin

+16.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regis Corporation stands at -16.83. The total capital return value is set at -2.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Regis Corporation (RGS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.