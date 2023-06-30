The Volatility of ProFrac Holding Corp.’s (ACDC) Stock: A -2.47% Ratio for the Week

The stock of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) has gone down by -2.47% for the week, with a -3.12% drop in the past month and a -8.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.24% for ACDC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.93% for ACDC’s stock, with a -35.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) is 4.83x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) is $18.00, which is $7.03 above the current market price. The public float for ACDC is 22.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.42% of that float. On June 30, 2023, ACDC’s average trading volume was 855.79K shares.

ACDC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) has decreased by -2.88 when compared to last closing price of 11.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.47% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACDC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ACDC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACDC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

ACDC Trading at -1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares surge +2.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACDC fell by -2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.34. In addition, ProFrac Holding Corp. saw -54.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACDC starting from THRC Holdings, LP, who purchase 186,148 shares at the price of $13.40 back on Jun 14. After this action, THRC Holdings, LP now owns 71,636,571 shares of ProFrac Holding Corp., valued at $2,494,383 using the latest closing price.

THRC Holdings, LP, the 10% Owner of ProFrac Holding Corp., purchase 98,911 shares at $13.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that THRC Holdings, LP is holding 71,450,423 shares at $1,326,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.57 for the present operating margin

+29.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProFrac Holding Corp. stands at +3.77. Equity return is now at value -13.60, with 4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.