The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) has seen a -0.53% decrease in the past week, with a 44.27% gain in the past month, and a 54.92% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.87% for REAX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.51% for REAX’s stock, with a 40.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for REAX is also noteworthy at -0.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for REAX is $2.10, which is $0.21 above than the current price. The public float for REAX is 145.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.16% of that float. The average trading volume of REAX on June 30, 2023 was 127.50K shares.

REAX) stock’s latest price update

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX)’s stock price has plunge by 7.39relation to previous closing price of 1.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.53% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

REAX Trading at 42.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.05%, as shares surge +47.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAX fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5485. In addition, The Real Brokerage Inc. saw 80.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for REAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.17 for the present operating margin

+8.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Real Brokerage Inc. stands at -5.39. The total capital return value is set at -79.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -83.48. Equity return is now at value -128.20, with -48.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.43.

The receivables turnover for the company is 390.37 and the total asset turnover is 9.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In summary, The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.