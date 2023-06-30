The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Stock Observes -19.39% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has seen a 2.65% increase in the past week, with a -0.51% drop in the past month, and a 10.23% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.64% for LEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.34% for LEV’s stock, with a -19.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) is above average at 277.14x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LEV is $3.68, which is $2.09 above than the current price. The public float for LEV is 114.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.69% of that float. The average trading volume of LEV on June 30, 2023 was 769.38K shares.

LEV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) has dropped by 0.00 compared to previous close of 1.94. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEV stocks, with R. F. Lafferty repeating the rating for LEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LEV in the upcoming period, according to R. F. Lafferty is $7 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

LEV Trading at -6.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares surge +2.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEV rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9890. In addition, The Lion Electric Company saw -13.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LEV

Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In summary, The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.