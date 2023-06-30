The Impact of Market Fluctuations on MSCI Inc.’s (MSCI) Stock

The stock of MSCI Inc. (MSCI) has gone down by -1.10% for the week, with a -1.98% drop in the past month and a -16.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.09% for MSCI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.51% for MSCI’s stock, with a -5.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) is above average at 42.36x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MSCI Inc. (MSCI) is $547.00, which is $82.0 above the current market price. The public float for MSCI is 77.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MSCI on June 30, 2023 was 524.02K shares.

MSCI) stock’s latest price update

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 463.32. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that Scoring the Scorekeepers: S&P Global vs. MSCI

MSCI Trading at -3.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSCI fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $473.56. In addition, MSCI Inc. saw -0.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSCI starting from Crum Scott A, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $479.61 back on May 30. After this action, Crum Scott A now owns 20,074 shares of MSCI Inc., valued at $959,213 using the latest closing price.

Mak Jennifer H, the Global Controller of MSCI Inc., sale 900 shares at $559.89 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Mak Jennifer H is holding 6,843 shares at $503,901 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.71 for the present operating margin

+76.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for MSCI Inc. stands at +38.72. The total capital return value is set at 30.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.39. Equity return is now at value -87.80, with 17.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MSCI Inc. (MSCI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.