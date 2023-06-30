The Impact of Market Fluctuations on GAN Limited’s (GAN) Stock

The stock of GAN Limited (GAN) has seen a 1.38% increase in the past week, with a 12.21% gain in the past month, and a -0.68% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.73% for GAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.61% for GAN’s stock, with a -13.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for GAN Limited (GAN) by analysts is $2.67, which is $1.65 above the current market price. The public float for GAN is 36.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.35% of that float. On June 30, 2023, the average trading volume of GAN was 306.02K shares.

GAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) has increased by 17.13 when compared to last closing price of 1.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GAN Trading at 2.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.65%, as shares surge +17.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAN rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3645. In addition, GAN Limited saw -2.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GAN starting from MCGILL SEAMUS M, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $2.51 back on Sep 01. After this action, MCGILL SEAMUS M now owns 56,161 shares of GAN Limited, valued at $12,550 using the latest closing price.

Smurfit Dermot S., the President, CEO of GAN Limited, sale 150,000 shares at $2.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Smurfit Dermot S. is holding 1,699,532 shares at $405,705 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.12 for the present operating margin

+55.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for GAN Limited stands at -139.55. Equity return is now at value -208.90, with -113.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, GAN Limited (GAN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.