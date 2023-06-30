The -13.88% Decline of Vivid Seats Inc.’s (SEAT) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, SEAT stock has gone up by 7.43%, with a monthly gain of 6.85% and a quarterly surge of 11.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.18% for Vivid Seats Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.50% for SEAT’s stock, with a 1.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) is above average at 16.26x,

The public float for SEAT is 65.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SEAT on June 30, 2023 was 648.67K shares.

SEAT) stock’s latest price update

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT)’s stock price has dropped by -0.50 in relation to previous closing price of 7.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAT stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for SEAT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SEAT in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $9 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

SEAT Trading at 2.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +8.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAT rose by +7.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.71. In addition, Vivid Seats Inc. saw 8.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAT starting from Wagner Jonathan Miles, who sale 2,905 shares at the price of $7.82 back on Jun 12. After this action, Wagner Jonathan Miles now owns 62,156 shares of Vivid Seats Inc., valued at $22,717 using the latest closing price.

Bakal Riva, the Chief Strategy Officer of Vivid Seats Inc., sale 2,037 shares at $7.82 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Bakal Riva is holding 40,096 shares at $15,929 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.95 for the present operating margin

+75.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivid Seats Inc. stands at +4.77. Equity return is now at value -9.70, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.