The -13.88% Decline of Spotify Technology S.A.’s (SPOT) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has gone up by 0.11% for the week, with a 7.60% rise in the past month and a 22.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.11% for SPOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.40% for SPOT’s stock, with a 42.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) by analysts is $148.01, which is -$1.45 below the current market price. The public float for SPOT is 140.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.66% of that float. On June 30, 2023, the average trading volume of SPOT was 1.54M shares.

SPOT stock's latest price update

The stock price of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has plunged by -0.82 when compared to previous closing price of 160.57, but the company has seen a 0.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/05/23 that Spotify Layoffs Are Latest Sign of Struggles in Podcast Business

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $190 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2023.

SPOT Trading at 8.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +6.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.54. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 101.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -33.90, with -10.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.