Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Stock Experiences 2.80% Monthly Change

The stock of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) has gone down by -4.95% for the week, with a 2.80% rise in the past month and a -62.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.36% for TTCF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.52% for TTCF’s stock, with a -74.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TTCF is 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TTCF is $0.60, which is $0.86 above the current price. The public float for TTCF is 48.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 26.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTCF on June 30, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

TTCF) stock’s latest price update

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF)’s stock price has increased by 3.91 compared to its previous closing price of 0.52. However, the company has seen a -4.95% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTCF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTCF stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for TTCF by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TTCF in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 24th of the previous year 2022.

TTCF Trading at -42.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares sank -1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTCF fell by -4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5712. In addition, Tattooed Chef Inc. saw -56.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TTCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.78 for the present operating margin

-5.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tattooed Chef Inc. stands at -61.27.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.