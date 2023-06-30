Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for SLI is at 2.18.

The public float for SLI is 157.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.61% of that float. The average trading volume for SLI on June 30, 2023 was 675.40K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

SLI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) has jumped by 5.81 compared to previous close of 4.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SLI’s Market Performance

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) has seen a 3.41% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.98% gain in the past month and a 17.27% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for SLI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.59% for SLI’s stock, with a 15.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SLI Trading at 16.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +10.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLI rose by +3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.37. In addition, Standard Lithium Ltd. saw 54.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SLI

The total capital return value is set at -32.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.69. Equity return is now at value -12.60, with -12.20 for asset returns.

Based on Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.22. Total debt to assets is 0.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.