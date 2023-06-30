Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.79 compared to its previous closing price of 19.57. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SOVO is $21.68, which is $1.73 above than the current price. The public float for SOVO is 90.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.39% of that float. The average trading volume of SOVO on June 30, 2023 was 628.85K shares.

SOVO’s Market Performance

The stock of Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) has seen a 6.30% increase in the past week, with a 7.79% rise in the past month, and a 20.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for SOVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.28% for SOVO’s stock, with a 30.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOVO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for SOVO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SOVO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $23 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2023.

SOVO Trading at 9.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares surge +4.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOVO rose by +6.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.79. In addition, Sovos Brands Inc. saw 38.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOVO starting from LACHMAN TODD R, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $18.56 back on Jun 20. After this action, LACHMAN TODD R now owns 2,209,761 shares of Sovos Brands Inc., valued at $835,056 using the latest closing price.

LACHMAN TODD R, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Sovos Brands Inc., sale 11,250 shares at $18.57 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that LACHMAN TODD R is holding 392,328 shares at $208,868 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.23 for the present operating margin

+24.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sovos Brands Inc. stands at -6.09. The total capital return value is set at 10.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.40. Equity return is now at value -10.20, with -4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO), the company’s capital structure generated 105.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.22. Total debt to assets is 42.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In summary, Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.