Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The average price estimated by analysts for DTC is $10.33, which is $4.71 above than the current price. The public float for DTC is 63.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.18% of that float. The average trading volume of DTC on June 30, 2023 was 755.80K shares.

DTC) stock’s latest price update

Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE: DTC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.78 in relation to its previous close of 5.29. However, the company has experienced a 6.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/23 that Top Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Brokerage Team Leaves for Rival Newmark

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

DTC’s Market Performance

Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) has experienced a 6.40% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 32.29% rise in the past month, and a -19.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.75% for DTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.44% for DTC stock, with a simple moving average of 10.22% for the last 200 days.

DTC Trading at -6.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares surge +33.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTC rose by +6.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.99. In addition, Solo Brands Inc. saw 47.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DTC starting from NB Alternatives Advisers LLC, who sale 6,255,595 shares at the price of $5.00 back on May 16. After this action, NB Alternatives Advisers LLC now owns 627,286 shares of Solo Brands Inc., valued at $31,277,975 using the latest closing price.

BERTRAM GROWTH CAPITAL III, L., the 10% Owner of Solo Brands Inc., sale 4,903,450 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that BERTRAM GROWTH CAPITAL III, L. is holding 491,697 shares at $24,517,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DTC

Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.