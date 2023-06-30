SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH)’s stock price has soared by 1.22 in relation to previous closing price of 26.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/05/22 that Beyond Meat, Sea, Simply Good Foods, GM: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) Right Now?

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SGH is at 1.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SGH is $31.17, which is $3.7 above the current market price. The public float for SGH is 46.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.65% of that float. The average trading volume for SGH on June 30, 2023 was 806.65K shares.

SGH’s Market Performance

The stock of SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) has seen a 1.99% increase in the past week, with a 15.78% rise in the past month, and a 62.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for SGH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.58% for SGH’s stock, with a 54.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGH stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SGH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SGH in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $40 based on the research report published on June 30th of the previous year 2022.

SGH Trading at 30.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +17.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGH rose by +1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.19. In addition, SMART Global Holdings Inc. saw 78.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGH starting from Pacheco Jack A, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $27.00 back on Jun 20. After this action, Pacheco Jack A now owns 205,511 shares of SMART Global Holdings Inc., valued at $202,506 using the latest closing price.

Pacheco Jack A, the EVP, COO, Pres, Mem Solutions of SMART Global Holdings Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Pacheco Jack A is holding 205,511 shares at $375,006 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.57 for the present operating margin

+24.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for SMART Global Holdings Inc. stands at +3.66. The total capital return value is set at 17.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.75. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH), the company’s capital structure generated 181.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.50. Total debt to assets is 42.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.