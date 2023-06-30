SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The public float for SKYT is 17.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SKYT on June 30, 2023 was 240.35K shares.

SKYT) stock’s latest price update

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.41 in comparison to its previous close of 8.58, however, the company has experienced a 7.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SKYT’s Market Performance

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) has seen a 7.54% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -11.53% decline in the past month and a -18.04% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.82% for SKYT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.23% for SKYT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKYT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SKYT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SKYT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $10 based on the research report published on April 26th of the previous year 2022.

SKYT Trading at -3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares sank -10.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKYT rose by +7.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.28. In addition, SkyWater Technology Inc. saw 28.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKYT starting from GRAVES GREGORY B, who sale 7,003 shares at the price of $9.25 back on Jun 20. After this action, GRAVES GREGORY B now owns 20,276 shares of SkyWater Technology Inc., valued at $64,778 using the latest closing price.

Unterseher Loren A, the Director of SkyWater Technology Inc., sale 11,104 shares at $9.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Unterseher Loren A is holding 19,538,364 shares at $105,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKYT

Equity return is now at value -59.10, with -9.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.